Lady Bears to Face Michigan Next Year in Sweet Sixteen Rematch

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, center, dives for a loose ball against Michigan guard Danielle Rauch, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Baylor women’s basketball team will get a 2021 NCAA Sweet 16 matchup rematch with Michigan as a part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, Dec. 19.

The Women’s Showcase will be in its eighth year and will feature a doubleheader between the Wolverines and Lady Bears along with Louisville vs. UConn. The contests will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Tip times for each game are to be determined.

“This is an event basketball fans do not want to miss. These are four of the most elite teams in women’s college basketball today, with all four having played in the Sweet 16 or beyond last season,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “We can’t wait to showcase these talented teams and host their fans at beautiful Mohegan Sun.”

Baylor’s game vs. Michigan is the first announcement of a game for the 2021-22 season under first-year head coach Nicki Collen.

“We’re proud to be involved with the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase and to play a quality opponent like Michigan,” Collen said. “It will be a great opportunity for fans to see some of the nation’s top talent, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Baylor defeated Michigan 78-75 in overtime in front of a nationally-televised audience on ABC in San Antonio, March 27 in the Sweet 16. The Lady Bears are 2-0 all-time vs. the Wolverines, and the Dec. 19 matchup will be the third in the last five seasons between the two programs.

Ticket information, game times and television broadcast details and will be released at a later date. As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed. For more information, please visit www.hoophall.com.

About Mohegan Sun Arena:

Mohegan Sun Arena is now ranked consistently among the top venues in the world according to Billboard Magazine, Pollstar and Venues Now and is also consistently ranked top 15 in the “World for All Size Venues.” The award–winning venue was named “#1 Social Media Venue in the World” in 2016 and is a seven–time Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) national award–winner for “Arena of the Year,” with the most recent recognition coming in 2019. For more information and updates on Mohegan Sun Arena, call 1.888.226.7711 or visit Mohegan Sun.

About the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame :

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo “Court of Dreams.” Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit www.hoophall.com, follow @hoophall #HOFWomensShowcase or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.