WACO, Texas — Baylor Lady Bear Juicy Landrum broke an NCAA single-game record on Wednesday connecting on 14 three-pointers in a 111-43 win over Arkansas State.

Landrum finished the night 14 of 23 from deep finishing with 42 points to go along with seven assists and eight rebounds.

Queen Egbo finished with a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Ladies will be off for Christmas break and will return to game action on December 30th when they host Morehead State.