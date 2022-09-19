WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a brutal ACL injury in prior to his freshman season in 2021, doctors cleared Baylor sophomore guard Langston Love without restrictions.

Love was the 28th-ranked recruit by ESPN in the 2021 recruiting class.