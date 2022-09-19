KWKT - FOX 44
by: Parker Rehm
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 / 06:13 PM CDT
Updated: Sep 19, 2022 / 06:22 PM CDT
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a brutal ACL injury in prior to his freshman season in 2021, doctors cleared Baylor sophomore guard Langston Love without restrictions.
Baylor's Langston Love (knee) has been fully cleared without restrictions and is working his way back into practice, per Scott Drew. Love missed all of last season due to injury. Former four-star recruit.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 19, 2022
Love was the 28th-ranked recruit by ESPN in the 2021 recruiting class.
