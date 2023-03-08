KANSAS CITY, MO (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears will be without a key guard off of their bench at the Big 12 Tournament, as Scott Drew says that Langston Love will miss out due to his eye injury.

Love suffered the injury back on February 27th in Baylor’s win over Oklahoma State, and hasn’t played since.

Today, Scott Drew’s team got its first practice in at the T-Mobile Center in KC, with Love on the sideline in street clothes and sunglasses.

This season, Love has been the first guy off the bench for the Bears and has averaged 6.6 points in 29 games.

Baylor will open up its run at the 2023 Big 12 Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 9th as the Bears will take on Iowa State at 11:30 am.