WACO, TX — With the game tied at 54-54 with 6:23 left, the third-ranked Baylor Bears went on a 9-0 run that helped them pull away and eventually beat No. 21 Texas 68-61.

As per the usual, it was a group effort for the Bears on the offensive end. As four different Baylor players finished in double-figures, led by Adam Flagler and his 19 points.

The win is the sixth in the past seven games for Scott Drew’s team, who is now just percentage points behind Kansas in the Big 12 Basketball standings.

Next up for Baylor is the team’s regular season finale, when the Bears host Iowa State on March 5th at 5:00 pm.