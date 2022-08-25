AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — In the 89th minute of Baylor Soccer’s game against Florida, junior midfielder Gabby Mueller hit a strike past the Gator goalie to give the Bears a 2-1 win, the first for Michelle Lenard as the program’s head coach.

The game was one in which the Bears dominated for much of the first half, as they were denied a possible penalty kick and then missed several clear cut chances in front of goal.

Eventually, the persistence paid off, as Ashley Merrill headed home a Maddie Algya corner in the 57th minute to give Baylor a 1-0 lead.

The Bears held the lead for much of the second half, before Florida’s Alivia Gonzalez smashed an equalizer into the back of the net off of a shot that hit the post in the 81st minute.

The game seemed destined for a draw until Haven Terry made a good run down the sideline and found Mueller, who scored off a nice one touch finish to put Baylor ahead for good.

The win helps the Bears improve to 1-1-1 on the season. Next up for Baylor is a matchup against No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday, August 28th at noon.