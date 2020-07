WACO — Former Baylor Lady Bear Lauren Cox announced on the Today Show Monday that she had been diagnosed and since recovered from her COVID-19 symptoms.

Thanks @todayshow for having me this morning! As a Type 1 Diabetic diagnosed with COVID and potentially being high risk, I have recovered from my symptoms and look forward to playing in the WNBA! Can’t wait to join my teammates on the court! https://t.co/t2lKH5v1Ek — Lauren Cox (@lauren_cox15) July 27, 2020

Cox is a type-1 diabetic is considered to be higher-risk and said she is “a little worried” but is excited to play again.

Cox is waiting to be cleared to head to Florida and join her new team in the WNBA Bubble in Bradenton Florida.