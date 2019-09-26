Lauren Cox is Using Her Platform To Inspire Children with Juvenile Diabetes

The Baylor forward was diagnosed at the age of seven and is spreading her message of perseverance

WACO, Texas — Lauren Cox was the featured speaker at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ‘One Party’ on Wednesday night at McLane Stadium.

Cox was diagnosed with type-one diabetes at the age of seven, but has not let that keep her from becoming one of the best women’s basketball players in the country, for the defending National Champion Baylor Lady Bears.

“Just to keep doing whatever they want to do,” Cox said when asked about her message to young children that have been diagnosed. “Whether that’s playing sports, whether that’s acting, whether that’s writing, anything. It doesn’t matter whether you have diabetes or not, you can do whatever you want to do. “

Cox, one of the most visible athletes in the Central Texas Area has a broad reach and she wants to use it to not only inspire others, but help find a cure.

“It’s inspiring for me to to see the all of the kids that I reach out to and that reach out to me and just the effect that I have on their lives,” Cox said. “It just means a lot to me.”

That platform was not necessarily something Cox saw when she arrived at Baylor but her head coach, Kim Mulkey pushed her to get her story out.

“Since I was diagnosed up until my freshman year at Baylor, I was kind of embarrassed by it,” she said. “I didn’t want anybody to see me taking out my meter, testing my blood sugar, taking insulin and then to Baylor and coach Mulkey was kind of that person that kind of made me show it to the world and use it as my platform.”

Cox and her teammates are getting set to begin practice for the upcoming season and she is looking forward to defending their National Title.

Full team workouts, for Baylor, will begin on September 30th.