WACO, TX — After a standout weekend against Iowa State, the Big 12 Conference honored Baylor junior outside hitter Lauren Harrison with the conference’s offensive player of the week award.

Against the Cyclones, Harrison led both the Bears and the Big 12 in kills with 28. She also led the conference in points and was second in hitting percentage.

This is Harrison’s first weekly conference award. She will be back in action on November 23 when the Bears go on the road to take on Oklahoma.