Leading Lady Bear Collen; All in with Baylor Community

WACO — New Lady Bears Head Coach Nicki Collen got a good look at her new surroundings on Tuesday arriving in Waco with her family shortly after 10:00am.

After getting a look around Collen got a chance to meet with her new team in person pledging her dedication to them and embracing the Baylor community.

“You’re out on an island and professional sports,” Collen told her team in a video released by Baylor Athletics. “It’s just you and it’s your franchise and you’re a little bit of everything. This is like one big family. To me this is the Baylor family. Okay so, whether it’s men’s basketball or football or tennis or cross country — whatever that looks like, we’re one big family and we’re all trying to do it the same way, the right way, and that’s going to be really, really important to me that we’re engaged across, across the board.”

Collen will be introduced to fans and media at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30pm. We will have a full wrap up at 5:30 and 9:00pm on Fox 44-TV.