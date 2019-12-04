Life Without Lauren Creates Opportunity for Other Lady Bears

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears are in the midst of their toughest stretch of non-conference play, coming off their first loss of the season against 5th-ranked South Carolina.

Of course the last six-games have been played without All-American Forward Lauren Cox. In their loss against South Carolina, the Ladies not only missed her size and scoring, but they also missed her leadership.

“Other than Juicy and DiDi everybody’s new and in a new role,” Mulkey said on Tuesday. We kind of — I don’t want to say lost our composure, but we had no leader at that moment to say ‘We’re okay.’ Other than me saying it in timeouts. That’s what Lauren brings to our team.”

Mulkey said the older players that have been around need to help bring some leadership to the floor in those moments, until Lauren gets back.

“It starts with DiDi, and then Juicy as a senior,” Mulkey said. “So they have to be the ones that that step up and do it.”

Sophomore NaLyssa Smith said they miss Lauren but it’s a good opportunity for players to raise their level of play for when Cox does return.

“She is a big part of our team,” Smith said. “We’re really missing Lauren Cox right now we can’t wait for her to get back, but it just shows how when things do happen we need to learn how to operate without her.”

Mulkey said Cox could return any day, but with just three games in the month of December she is unlikely to play until after Christmas.