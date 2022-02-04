WACO, TX — Ahead of the Baylor Bears’ game at Kansas on Saturday, Scott Drew confirmed that guards LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler will both be game time decisions.

Cryer has missed Baylor’s last two games with a foot injury and Flagler missed the game against West Virginia on Monday with a knee injury.

This season, both guys are top-three on the team in terms of scoring average. Cryer leads the team with 13.9 points per game and Flagler is third on the team with 12.7 points per game.

According to Drew, both players availability will be based on pain tolerance. “If they can handle the pain and they’re able to perform at a level that can help the team, then we can put them out there,” he said. “But doctor wise, they’re not restricted. If they were, I’d say they’re not available. So really, it’s just a matter of pain tolerance and how it affects them on the court”.”