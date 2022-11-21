WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a stellar three game stretch, Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer was recognized by the Big 12 as the conference’s Player of the Week.

Cryer averaged 22.3 points per game as the Bears went 2-1, with wins over Northern Colorado and No. 8 UCLA. Against the Bruins he scored a single game career high 28 points.

The Big 12 Player of the Week award has now gone exclusively to Baylor Bears this season, as Adam Flagler earned the honor the week before.

Baylor will next be in action on Wednesday, November 23rd when the Bears host McNeese State at 3:00 pm.