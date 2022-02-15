WACO, TX — Baylor leading scorer LJ Cryer is once again a game time decision as the Bears ready for a trip to Lubbock for their game against Texas Tech on February 16th.

Cryer, who is averaging 13.9 points per game, has already missed five straight games with a foot injury.

“Every time we’ve met, there’s been more hope so as far as him playing. I mean, literally we could walk out today in practice and he could do everything or he could do nothing,” said Scott Drew. “So I’ll see what he does today and see where he’s at tomorrow. The good thing is, LJ is a really tough kid. When he’s able to play, he will play.”