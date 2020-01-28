Long-Range Lady Raiders Prepared Baylor for Their Next Stretch

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears were hit with a barrage of threes from Texas Tech on Saturday, as they held off the Lady Raiders 87-79.

Tech hit 12 threes on Saturday preparing them for what they will likely see over the next two games with Iowa State and Texas.

“It was good for me because I hadn’t had to guard anybody like that so far in the Big 12 so it was good,” Senior Lauren cox said. “Especially with Iowa State coming up and Texas coming up, because their post players are going to stretch the floor a little bit and make us have to come outside.”

Head Coach Kim Mulkey expects to see more and more players try to pull Baylor’s bigs away from the basket.

“It’s a respect thing somewhat they’re not going to come in there and let Cox block shots all night,” She said. “We’re gonna have to be able to defend the three point line at all positions more so probably than even last year.”

Baylor and Iowa State tip off at 7:30pm tomorrow night at the Ferrell Center.