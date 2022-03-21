WACO, TX — After 19 seasons as a part of the Baylor Men’s Basketball program, associate head coach Jerome Tang has been officially named as the new head coach at Kansas State.

Tang has been with Scott Drew since he was hired as part of Drew’s first coaching staff at Baylor back in 2003, following 10 seasons at Heritage Christian Academy.

During his time at Baylor, the Bears have advanced to five Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights and a Final Four, which ended with a victory in the National Championship game over Gonzaga in 2021.

The deal with Kansas State is for six years, and Tang will make $2.1 million his first season, with a $100,000 increase every year of the deal up until the point that he will make $2.6 million in 2028.