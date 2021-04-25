LSU Transfer NT Helps Baylor’s Defense With Prior Experience in System

WACO, TX — Baylor played their annual Green & Gold game yesterday, and there were several outstanding plays on defense, including a safety by LSU transfer NT Siaki Ika. The former Tiger entered the transfer portal, and came to Baylor because of the coaching staff members, who were previously at LSU. Since Ika is already familiar with their defensive schemes, he’s helped Baylor’s defense, by sharing his previous knowledge and experience from LSU.

“He knows the structure of the defense and the run fits, and he knows protections,” Dave Aranda said. “And so he’s been able to tutor a bunch of people that way.”

“Me being familiar with Aranda, and Coach Johnson’s system, it was an easy transition for me,” Siaki Ika said. “In the meeting room, as far as helping my other teammates, I feel like I can provide an insight as a player, giving feedback, not just from coach to player, but player to player.”