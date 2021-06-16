Luke Boyd Named NCBWA 3rd Team All American

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Closer Luke Boyd was named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Third Team All-American, it was announced by the organization on Wednesday.

In 2021, Boyd was tops on the team with a 1.27 ERA in 24 appearances and 28.1 innings pitched as the anchor of the bullpen. Boyd finished with eight saves this year, while only allowing four runs scored and two extra-base hits all season. The Ojai, Calif., native held opponents to a .152 batting average, while walking 11 batters and striking out 43.

Boyd has earned multiple awards for his efforts in 2021 as he was named ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team and First Team All-Big 12 as one of the top closers in the country.

This is the 13th NCBWA All-America honor in program history, with Boyd becoming the 12th Bear to earn the distinction.

Baylor NCBWA All-Americans

1996 Marty Crawford, 2B (2nd Team)

1997 Kris Lambert, P (3rd Team)

1998 Jason Jennings, P/DH (1st Team)

1999 Jason Jennings, P/DH (1st Team)

Jon Topolski, OF (3rd Team)

2000 Chad Hawkins, P (3rd Team)

2001 Kelly Shoppach, C (1st Team)

2003 David Murphy, OF (1st Team)

2012 Josh Ludy, C (2nd Team)

Trent Blank, P (3rd Team)

2017 Troy Montemayor, P (2nd Team)

2019 Kyle Hill, P (1st Team)

2021 Luke Boyd, P (3rd Team)

