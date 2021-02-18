Luke Boyd Tabbed NCBWA Preseason All American

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Senior closer Luke Boyd was named a National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason First Team All-American, the organization announced on Thursday.

Boyd ended 2020 tied for the most saves in the nation with six in nine total appearances. The Ojai, Calif., native dominated opponents last year with an impressive 0.82 ERA, while striking out 16 batters and only allowing one walk. In addition, he held opposing hitters to a .179 batting average in 11.2 innings of work.

In his career, the fifth-year senior has made 49 appearances while compiling a 5-1 record and sporting a 4.30 ERA in 67.0 innings pitched.

So far in 2021, Boyd has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team and was ranked as the No. 11 reliever in the country according to D1Baseball.com.