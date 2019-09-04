Making The Jump: Baylor Expects Big Improvement From Week One

WACO, Texas — You’ll hear a lot of coaches say you make your biggest improvement as a team between the first and second week. Matt Rhule is no different.

Rhule said on Saturday that there was plenty for his team to work on, and the instant feedback of an actual game helps these guys know exactly where they need to get better.

“The mistakes we made in this game and the good things we did in this game, you saw in practice,” Rhule said. “R.J. Sneed making those catches, that’s not a surprise to anybody because he makes them day in and day out. You hope that this week guys come back and they are really deliberate practice. That they’re saying to themselves, ‘I overran the ball too much,’ or ‘I reach too much,’ or ‘I didn’t move my feet on contact on the offensive line.’ Guys go into practice not wanting to put that on tape two weeks in a row. What I like about our football team is that they’re very mature in that regard.”