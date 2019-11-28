Matt Meets the Hatter: Rhule Looking Forward to Match-up With Miles

Matt Rhule is Looking Forward to Squaring off with Les Miles

WACO, Texas — Matt Rhule will get his first opportunity to square off with Kansas head coach Les Miles on Saturday in Lawrence.

Miles is new to Kansas but not new to The Big 12 or College football. Miles helped launch Oklahoma State to where the program is today, and then went to LSU where he won a National title in 2007.

“You think of the two coaches in the state of Kansas,” Rhule said. “There’s a reason why they have improved from maybe where they started or where people thought they were going to start the season, between Coach Klieman and Coach Miles, those are two guys who have won national championships.”

Rhule said he has always admired Miles from a far.

“I love college football and I love college football coaches,” Rhule said. “So anytime you have a chance to go against as a young coach I was watching the mad hatter with tremendous respect. He has been good to me the times that I have met him and I am looking forward to having a chance to compete against him.”

Miles is 4-0 all-time against Baylor and Rhule is 2-0 all time against Kansas.