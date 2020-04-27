Matt Rhule Adds A Pair of Former Baylor Players on Draft Weekend

WACO, Texas — Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule was busy building the future of his NFL franchise this weekend in his first NFL Draft with the Carolina Panthers, but was still keeping an eye on his former guys.

“Obviously my job and my priority was watching the Carolina Panthers and navigating our process,” he said. “But watching for Baylor kids get drafted was really cool for me. Kent Johnston, who’s our Director of Wellness here, his son got drafted to the LA Rams in the seventh round, so that was fun.”

Rhule watched one of his bears even closer bringing defensive lineman Bravvion Roy with him to Carolina drafting him in the 6th round. Roy was not invited to the combine and did not have a pro day, so Rhule and company had a little extra insight on how good Bravvion could be.

“When I first took the job Marty [Hurney] was out at East-West [Shrine Game] and he called me and said man your kid [Bravvion] he’s killing it out here,” Rhule said. “Bravvion is such a big man that people don’t realize how athletic he is and he got invited to an all star game but not the combine and had he gone to the combine you know 330 you probably would have run 4.8 and jumped really high. ‘He’s just a really good athlete, I think as a result canceled pro days, he never got a chance to show what he could do, but obviously we’ve all seen, not just his play but we’ve all seen his athleticism. And I think that you know we felt really good about his versatility.“

Rhule and the Panthers also signed offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg as an undrafted Free Agent.