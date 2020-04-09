Matt Rhule and His Panthers Staff Are Working Their College Connections as The NFL Draft Approaches

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Former Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule has been handed a tough assignment as he takes over the NFL’s Carolina Panthers without really getting a chance to be around his team.

“Yeah, it’s not fun,” he said. “I’m a coach because I like coaching players. I’ll coach until i’m 90.”

The NFL has mandated all team facilities must be shut down for the time being. But for Rhule and his staff being shut in has allowed them to take a more old school approach and really dig into these prospects and their college tape.

“First of all, in terms of the process, I think, being in our houses, there’s really nothing much more to do than to evaluate film. And so we’re able to go back on prospects now two years, in some cases, and you maybe wouldn’t have time to do that if we were in the offices and managing workouts and all those things.”

The Panthers staff that is comprised of several former college coaches allows Rhule and company to not only use their knowledge of facing those players on the field, but also work their connections to answer any further questions.

“Our staff has a unique mix,” Rhule said. “We have a lot of, you know guys are coming from, NFL last year we also a lot of guys coming from college. I think our ability to talk about guys we’ve played against at the college level, to pretty much have a guy on every staff across the country that we can call who will give us the real insight.”

Rhule has also seen first hand how the Panthers scouts put in work on his college players over the years and it gives him a lot of confidence in the work that they’ve done.

“I think our personnel people have done a great job,” Rhule said. “Jeff Morrow, Eric Stokes and Marty Hurney, those guys they’ve been out at these colleges, all year. It’s unique for me, I’ve been on the other end the last seven years. I’ve had a Carolina Panthers scouts coming through the building and talking to me when I was a college coach and I know that the way that those guys work and how detailed they are, so now being on this side I have a lot of confidence in our personnel people.”

Rhule and the Panthers will pick 7th in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft slated to begin on Thursday April 23rd.