Matt Rhule Proud of Baylor Seniors Who Persevered with the Program

WACO, Texas — Matt Rhule has lauded each senior class he inherited at Baylor for their toughness to hang around as the Bears were turning around.

This past week Rhule handed out all nine single digit numbers — a reward for the toughest players on the team voted on by their teammates. of the nine seven of them were recruited by Art Briles and played a season under Jim Grobe, when the program was in major flux.

When they had the chance to transfer they hung around to be a part of the rebuild at Baylor, something that makes their head coach very proud.

“That’s certainly satisfying because it shows that number one, the process works,” Rhule said. “Number two, it means that they hung in there. You know, like I say all the time, people always talk about how all young people do this or that, all these negative things. People talk about the transfer portal. Most kids I know are pretty resilient and the kids in this program are dang resilient. If you’re one of the seniors, I’m probably your third head coach and you’ve lived through 1-11, you’ve lived through two 7-6 seasons and you didn’t let those things define you.”