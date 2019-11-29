Matt Rhule: ‘This Week’s Championship Week’

WACO, Texas — The Baylor football team reconvened on Thursday night to continue their preparation for the 3-8 Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears are already locked into next week’s Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma, but Matt Rhule feels like, in order to be a championship football team they have to play well in games like this.

“I told the team, everyone’s gonna think next week is championship week,” he said. “To me this is week’s championship week. You can’t call yourself a champion if you don’t play championship football in November.”

Rhule likes the way the Bears responded last week against Texas and he wants his guys top build on that this weekend in Lawrence.

“I thought we approached championship football last week at times,” he said. “So this is a week for us to improve and get a lot lot lot better and have the same urgency. Obviously there’s not something tangible riding on the game, but I think they understand that this is a big game for us and we have to go play really well.”

Baylor has outscored the Jayhawks 425-109 since 2010 with an average margin of victory of 35 points per game.