Matt Rhule Wants Baylor to Embrace Road Atmosphere in Stillwater

Waco, Texas — Despite their undefeated record and number-eighteen ranking the Baylor Bears will head to Stillwater as a slight underdog.

Head Coach Matt Rhule wants his team to embrace that role and go out and cut it loose against the ‘Pokes.

“That’s what college football is all about,” Rhule said of the atmosphere at Boone Pickens Stadium. “I wake up this week and not many people probably think we’ll win. What a great opportunity for our guys to go out there and go play. There’s no pressure on them. The only pressure is in our room. We have a standard we want to play at, we want to play at a certain level. So, go out there and play.”

Baylor last went to Stillwater in 2017 leaving town with a 59-16 loss, but Rhule loves the game day atmosphere they have created in Stillwater and he wants his team to enjoy playing in that atmosphere.

“People think we won’t be able to handle the noise and we won’t be able to handle the crowd and they’ve had two weeks off,” Rhule said. “To me, I look at it like this: They’re a great team with great players. And we’re coming in there and we didn’t play as well as we wanted to on Saturday. We’ve got to go get ourselves a little bit better. It will come down to blocking and tackling and covering and catching and all those things. But, the pageantry and everything else that’s around it, I love it. I think it’s an amazing place.”

The Bears have beat the Cowboys in Stillwater, just once since the ‘Pokes joined the Big 12.