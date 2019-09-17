Matt Rhule Weighs In on “Fair Play” Act on the Table in California

WACO, Texas — Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said he’s not sure he fully understands the issue addressed by a California bill known as the “Fair Play Act” but feels like it needs to be studied thoroughly before being made a law.

The Bill is making it’s way through the California legislature that would allow college athletes to be represented by agents and give them the opportunity to make money from endorsement deals while playing sports in school.

Coach Rhule said that part makes sense to him, but he wants to make sure they take into account all the consequences of doing something like this.

” I think on the surface it makes sense to me that a student-athlete should be able to make money on their name,” Rhule said. “It’s like I can make money on my name, image and likeness, so why couldn’t a student-athlete. So, on the surface I see that. I would err on the side of the NCAA who has said that we need to study this. Because what I don’t want to happen is us to go down this path and then we find out we need to eliminate 12 other sports to play for football and basketball.”

NCAA officials oppose the law because it would give California schools an unfair advantage in recruiting and would disqualify them from competing in the NCAA.

Rhule said there are a lot of facets to this issue and it’s not necessarily a black-and-white answer.

“If it was hey I am a really good athlete, I should be able to do a Campbells commercial, that makes sense to me,” he said. “But is it going to be schools saying hey if you come here, our boosters are going to pay you $100,000 for your autographs to get you to come here. Is it going to become that, I don’t know those things, so for me, I err on the side of it makes sense, but I would like someone to really figure it out and tell me what it will result in because I love football. Other than my family, I love football. My time is spent doing football. But I really respect and appreciate the Olympic sports. I am a supporter of our tennis team. I support our acrobatics and tumbling team. I support our volleyball team, our soccer team. What I don’t want is for this to be something that everyone thinks is a really simple issue and all of a sudden we look up and every school has like five sports.