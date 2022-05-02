WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Matthew Mayer took another step towards the end of his Baylor Basketball career, as he entered the transfer portal ahead of the deadline to do so.

Mayer spent four seasons in Waco, most recently averaging a career high 9.8 points per game to go along with five rebounds per game as well.

On top of entering the portal, he also entered his name into the NBA Draft last month as well. The deadline for him to withdraw from the draft, and continue his college career at a new school, is June 13th.