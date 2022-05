WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Former Baylor Bear Matthew Mayer has officially decided where he will continue his college career, as he announced on Instagram that he will transfer to Illinois.

Mayer spent four seasons in Waco, where he became a fan favorite due to his unmistakable mullet. In those four seasons, he improved his scoring average every year, as he averaged 9.8 points per game last season for the Bears.

In the end, he chose the Illini over Memphis, North Carolina and Texas Tech.