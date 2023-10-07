WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A different reception awaited former Baylor offensive coordinator and current Texas Tech head coach when he stepped into McLane stadium this go around. The return of the prodigal son ended in McGuire walking out of Waco with a Texas Tech win for the first time since 2007, 39-14.

The Red Raiders opened the game with two touchdown connections from Behren Morton to Baylor Cupp to give the Red Raiders a 17-3 lead heading into the half.

Texas Tech extended the lead to 24-3 before Baylor finally found the endzone with 13:34 left in the fourth quarter. On fourth down, Blake Shapen found Monaray Baldwin for a 73-yard touchdown to pull the Bears within two touchdowns.

However, another historic comeback wasn’t in the cards at McLane. Two Red Raider touchdowns iced a Joey McGuire win at McLane to push Texas Tech to 3-3 while Baylor falls to 2-4.

The Bears get a bye week to regroup before traveling to Cincinnati to face the Bearcats on Saturday, October 21st.