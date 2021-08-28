Meet the Bears 2021

WACO, TX — McLane Stadium was packed with Baylor fans today, for the annual “Meet the Bears” event, where Baylor athletes mingled with fans, signing autographs and taking pictures. The Wright family was thrilled to be back at McLane Stadium for the event.

“We were really sad about it last year that we missed out,” Lizzy Wright said. “The kids have had their posters on their wall, and were looking forward to really doing it this year it’s been so fun. As a mom, it’s been an awesome experience because my kids get to have these big role models to look up to.”