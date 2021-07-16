Midway’s Rhein Trochim Among Baylor Softball’s Two New Transfers

Baylor Softball Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball added a pair of transfers in Rachel Hertenberger (Houston) and Rhein Trochim (Illinois) to the 2022 roster, head coach Glenn Moore announced.

Hertenberger finished the 2021 campaign with a 3.98 ERA through 114.1 innings pitched. During her three years at Houston, the Alvin, Texas, native went 14-13 with a 3.62 ERA in 193.1 innings of work with 146 strikeouts.

Trochim, who graduated in May with her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, hit .256 during her career at Illinois. The Waco native, and three-time Waco Tribune-Herald Super Centex First Team outfielder, played in 122 games with 51 starts.

Keep up with the team all year long by following Baylor Softball on the team’s official Twitter (@BaylorSoftball), Facebook (Baylor Softball) and Instagram (@BaylorSoftball).