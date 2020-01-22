Mims Thankful for His Time at Baylor Under Matt Rhule

WACO, Texas — Former Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims is one of two Baylor Bears at the Reese’s senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Along with JaMycal Hasty, Mims is hoping to take his NFL training they received during their time at Baylor under Matt Rhule.

“He helped mature me, in a very good way,” Mims said. “He helped me on and off the field and grow as a man, and just he got the best out of me. And I think I’m thankful for that.”

Mims is now focusing on his NFL future but he’s excited for Baylor and their new Head Coach, Dave Aranda.

“No, I really don’t know anything about him but I know he just won a natty,” Mims said. “But they’ve got someone special down there so it’s exciting, that will be good to see.”

The Senior Bowl will be played at 1:30pm on Saturday at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, in Mobile, Alabama.