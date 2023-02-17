WACO, TX (FOX 44) — You can’t write a script better than the ending that transpired in Baylor baseball’s season opener on Friday night.

Lots of excitement around the Baylor program, but not a lot of expectation for first-year head coach Mitch Thompson and the Baylor Bears ended in a thrilling walk-off win in 10 innings.

Down 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Bears’ bats came to life at Baylor Ballpark when a Casen Neumann RBI-single sparked four-unanswered runs for Baylor to take the lead.

Central Michigan tied the game up in the eighth inning which would push the game to extra innings after the score held at five through nine.

Then came the looper heard round Waco. Jack Johnson recorded his first collegiate hit and drove home the winning run to walk it off and give Thompson his first win as Baylor’s head baseball coach.

The Bears now move on to finish the three-game set with the Chippewas with game two on Saturday, February 18th at 2:00 p.m.