Moore gets 900th career win as SB goes 2-0 to start Getterman Classic

BAYLOR ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE:

WACO, Texas – Baylor head coach Glenn Moore recorded the 900th win of his career Friday night at Getterman Stadium. The Lady Bears opened the Getterman Classic 2-0 with wins over Prairie View A&M and Grand Canyon.

Overall, Baylor totaled 17 runs off of 21 hits. Eight of those hits went for extra bases. Sophomore Josie Bower led the way at the plate going 3-for-5 with a double, triple and a three-run home run.

GAME 1: BAYLOR 7, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 4

Fueled by a five-run second inning, the Lady Bears topped Prairie View A&M, 7-4, to start out the Getterman Classic on a winning note.

Bower’s first career triple brought two runs home for the Lady Bears to give them a 2-1 lead over the Lady Panthers. Casey Shell followed as she recorded the first RBI of her career with a single to left field. A double by Taylor Ellis plated two more runs in the inning. In total, Baylor had five extra-base hits against Prairie View A&M.

The Lady Bears scored two more runs in the fifth inning. Alyssa Avalos led off the frame with a single and later scored off a triple by Lou Gilbert. She then came home off a double from Bower.

Meanwhile, Sidney Holman-Mansell shut things down in the circle as she was one shy of her career high as she struck out 10 of the 23 batters she faced. Gia Rodoni came on in relief and struck out the side in the top of the sixth.

GAME 2: BAYLOR 10, GRAND CANYON 2 (5)

After trailing Grand Canyon for the first three innings, the Lady Bears put together a seven-run fourth inning to run rule the Lopes, 10-2. The win marked the 900th career coaching victory for Baylor head coach Glenn Moore.

BU got its first hit of the game in the third inning off a single by Kyla Walker, who scored soon after off a triple by Nicky Dawson.

Baylor took the lead early in the fourth when Emily Hott reached base off an error by the GCU second baseman which allowed a pair of Lady Bears to score. Bower followed that up with the first home run of the 2020 season for Baylor at Getterman Stadium with a three-run bomb to left field. Two more runs came home for Baylor when Aliyah Pritchett singled to left.

Pritchett went the distance in the circle for BU, giving up two runs off six hits in five innings of work.

HIGHLIGHTS

With a bunt single vs. Prairie View A&M, Lou Gilbert had recorded a bunt single in back-to-back games.

Gilbert tied her career high with a 3-for-3 outing at the plate vs. Prairie View A&M.

Taylor Ellis has four multi-RBI games this season, and 20 in her career, as she had two RBI against Prairie View A&M.

Casey Shell had her first career RBI in the second inning vs. Prairie View A&M.

Josie Bower hit her first career triple vs. Prairie View A&M, then followed that up with her second-career home run vs. Grand Canyon. Her three RBI vs. Grand Canyon marked a new career high.

Kyla Walker and Nicky Dawson have reached base safely in every game this season, bringing their overall streaks to nine and 10 games, respectively.

Sidney Holman-Mansell was one strikeout shy of her career high (11, vs. Iowa on Feb. 12, 2017 at ACU) as she struck out 10 of the 23 batters she faced.

Baylor had a couple of defensive web gems as Kendall Cross made a spectacular catch in foul territory, and Nicky Dawson laid out to stop a scorching grounder up the middle and get the out at first.

STAT OF THE GAME

6 – Number of RBI Josie Bower finished with on the day

TOP QUOTES

Glenn Moore 900 wins…

“I’m a blessed man to be able to do what I want to do [while] being surrounded by so many people that make that happen. First the players and certainly the other coaches, I’ve got a coach on my staff that is the reason I’ve got 900, the early part of that for sure … talking about coach (Britni) Newman for me at LSU. Then coach (Mark) Lumley, they’re loyal and they’re hard workers. I’m very, very blessed. (It) means a lot that they showered me with water … but it covered up a few tears I might add. I’m very blessed to be here at Baylor and to coach softball this long.”

Josie Bower on her home run…

“I just saw a ball and I knew I had to hit it really far, and that’s what I did. I knew Aliyah (Pritchett) was battling in the circle and I just wanted to get her a little more cushion for runs.”

Aliyah Pritchett on Moore’s 900th win…

“It was amazing being able to win that for him. It really built us even more as a team and a family. It was awesome.”