WACO, TX (FOX 44) — As a historic season enters the postseason for Baylor softball, Glenn Moore earned the Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year award for the first time in his 23 years at the helm for the Bears on Wednesday.

Moore’s accomplishments continue to add up during the 2022-23 season. He secured his 1,000th-career win during the season in which he helped coach the Bears to a program best six top-five wins!

The accolades didn’t just extend to coaching, however. Three Baylor Bears earned all conference honors, starting with the standout transfer from Stephen F. Austin, Shaylon Govan. Govan received a unanimous first team all-Big 12 selection after becoming the first Bear to hit double-digit home runs in the past four seasons.

Pitchers Dariana Orme and Rhylee Crandall also received all-conference recognition. The Big 12 dubbed Orme a second-team selection while Crandall received All-freshman team honors.