More than Football: Baylor’s Aranda Proud of his Recent Graduates

WACO — Baylor held their summer commencement ceremonies last Saturday with a few football players among those who earned their degrees.

Jalen Pitre was one of those who came to Baylor when the program was in flux, but he will leave with at least one Big 12 Title game experience and his most prized possession, his degree.

“That was my biggest goal when starting college, I wanted to graduate and be able to hold that paper,” he said. “I haven’t officially gotten to hold the paper yet but it feels good to see all that work, pay off. It was great.”

To junior wide receiver RJ Sneed it didn’t feel real, until he saw his name in lights this past weekend.

“It didn’t hit me until my name came cross the screen at McLane Stadium, ‘like wow I really graduated,” he said. “So it was like it was great, exciting.”

Head Coach Dave Aranda is proud to see his guys walk and knows it’s about more than what you learn in your classes.

“It means a lot when those guys go through that,” he said. “And they come they come out of it with a perspective of — not only — the here and now but really kind of how that project into the future in terms of the person they’re going to be that’s the most important thing.”