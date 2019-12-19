Mulkey Nominated as Coach & Player for Naismith HOF

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s basketball head coach, former Louisiana Tech point guard and Team USA point guard Kim Mulkey earned a nomination as both a coach and player for the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, announced on ESPN’s The Jump, Thursday.

Thursday’s announcement marks the fourth-straight year she’s been a candidate, and in 2018, Mulkey was a finalist as a coach.

As a player, Mulkey was part of two national championships for the Lady Techsters, including the inaugural NCAA women’s basketball title in 1982. Twice she was named an academic All-American, and as a senior she went on to earn the Naismith Small College Player of the Year. Her involvement with Team USA carried her to three gold medals, including Olympic gold in the Los Angeles Games of 1984.

Following a successful playing career, Mulkey spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach where she helped Louisiana Tech to a 1988 NCAA championship, with four additional runs to the NCAA Final Four.

Since taking over Baylor’s program prior to the 2000-01 season, Mulkey helped the Lady Bears become just the third program in NCAA history to win three national championships, joining Connecticut and Tennessee. Baylor captured the NCAA crown under Mulkey’s tutelage in 2005, 2012 and in 2019 while also earning a trip to the Final Four in 2010.

She is the only individual to win an NCAA national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Mulkey is already a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (2000), the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame (2003), Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame (2007), and Texas Sports Hall of Fame (2010).

In the past decade, since the start of the 2010-11 season, only UConn has a better winning percentage than Mulkey’s Lady Bears. Baylor, through Wednesday’s win over Arkansas State, has a 321-24 record in that span.



Mulkey’s Baylor resume includes coaching 18 players to 61 different All-America honors, a 585-100 record through Wednesday, the third-best all-time winning percentage by an NCAA women’s basketball head coach .854, 10 Big 12 regular season championships, 10 Big 12 Championship titles, and 100 percent of Lady Bears who complete their eligibility at Baylor have received their undergraduate degree.

She is listed twice among 13 women’s committee nominations for the Hall of Fame along with current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh lead the list of men’s committee first-time nominations.

Finalists for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be announced during the NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday Feb. 14 in Chicago. The induction ceremony will take place in April at the men’s Final Four in Atlanta.