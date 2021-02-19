Mulkey on Baylor’s 3-Seed in Initial Bracket Reveal: ‘It didn’t bother me’

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey yells out to her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

(AP) UConn, South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville are in line for the top seeds of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The women’s basketball selection committee revealed the top 16 teams at this point.

The Huskies, who moved up to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll earlier in the day, would be the overall top seed. UConn’s region would include Arizona, Baylor and Tennessee as the other three top seeds.

South Carolina’s group has Maryland, UCLA and West Virginia. Stanford has N.C. State, Georgia and Indiana. Louisville would be joined by Texas A&M, Oregon and Kentucky.