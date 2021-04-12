Mutual Love and Appreciation Between Baylor Bears & Fans

WACO, TX — It’s been one week, since the Bears cut down the nets as national champs, and tomorrow the team will be honored, with a parade in downtown Waco. The streets will be packed with Baylor fans, showing their love for the national champs, and the appreciation goes both ways. Scott Drew talked about what it means, that his team has brought so much joy to the city he calls home.

“When Baylor is happy, when our students are happy, our fans, that is what makes our players and coaching staff so proud,” Scott Drew said. “They’ve stuck with us through the lean years, and they deserve this, our school deserves this, and so happy they could celebrate, but I can tell you we had a great turnout up here, I thought the fans were outstanding, appreciate them sacrificing coming up here to support us.”