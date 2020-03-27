Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class to be Announced April 4th

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey is a finalist for the 2020 Class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the original plans for announcement at the NCAA Men’s Final Four have changed, but the class will still be announced April 4 on ESPN at 11 a.m.

Below is the statement from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame:

“The Class of 2020 was originally scheduled to be revealed at the NCAA Men’s Final Four, and while our broadcast location has changed, we’re excited to still be revealing this year’s class on Saturday, April 4th at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. As previously announced, tickets for the 2020 Enshrinement festivities will be available for purchase at noon on April 4th via hoophall.com/enshrinement. This plan is subject to change as we, like many others in the sports and entertainment industry, will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming weeks. As a reminder, our museum in Springfield remains closed until May 1st. As always, the health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and staff is of the utmost importance. We look forward to coming together to celebrate the Class of 2020 when it is determined safe to do so.”