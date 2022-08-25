INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX 44) — After both were selected by the Indiana Fever in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft, former Baylor Bears NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo both made the league’s All-Rookie team.

Egbo and Smith were joined on the team, by Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, who won Rookie of the Year, Shakira Austin and Rebekah Gardner.

This season, Smith proved why she was a top-two pick in the draft, as she averaged 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds during her first season as a pro. All-in-all, she finished second amongst all rookies in scoring and first in rebounding.

Meanwhile, Egbo also showed an ability to both score and rebound as well, as she averaged 7.2 points per game, while grabbing 6.3 rebounds per contest as well.