WASHINGTON D.C. (FOX 44) — Former Baylor Bear standouts NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo made their WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever on Friday, in an 84-70 loss against the Washington Mystics.

Both rookies impressed in their first professional game though, as Egbo scored 10 points and added six rebounds, while Smith recorded a 13 point and 13 rebound double-double.

Smith and Egbo will next be in action on Sunday, May 8th when the Fever host the Los Angeles Sparks at 2:00 pm.