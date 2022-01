WACO, TX — After another stellar start to the season, Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith has found herself on the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List.

This season, Smith is the national leader in double-doubles with 11 and is averaging 20.4 points and 12.6 rebounds pre game, while shooting 56.4% from the field.

This marks the third straight season in which Smith has made the midseason watchlist for the Wooden Award, which goes annually to the best player in college basketball.