WACO, TX — Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith is the Big 12 Player of the Week as she continues to show why she is one of the favorites to win national player of the year this season.

This past week, Smith averaged 26 points per game as the Bears picked up home wins against both Kansas State and West Virginia.

Smith is top-15 nationally in both and scoring and rebounding, and she’ll next be in action on February 16th when the Bears host TCU.