WACO, TX — After a two-game stretch where she averaged 26 points and 15 rebounds per game, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Most recently, Smith set a career high with 33 points in the Bears’ win over Kansas, to clinch her third weekly conference honor of the season.

Also on Monday, Smith was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year as well.