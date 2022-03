WACO, TX — Following a stellar regular season, Baylor senior forward was named to two different All-America teams on Wednesday.

Both Sports Illustrated and The Athletic put Smith on their All-America First Teams after the Big 12 Player of the Year averaged a double-double.

Smith and her teammates will next be in action on March 11th when they open their run in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament against either Oklahoma State or Texas Tech.