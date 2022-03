WACO, TX — Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith is one again up for a national award, as she was named one of the five finalists for the McClain Award.

In the regular season, Smith did it all for the Bears, as she averaged 22.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, both which rank eighth nationally.

The McClain Award goes annually to the best power forward in college basketball and is an award which Smith won last year as well.