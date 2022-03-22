WACO, TX — Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith found her name amongst the four finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year on Tuesday, following a stellar final season in the green and gold.

This past season, Smith averaged a double-double, with 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, on her way to earning the Big 12 Player of the Year award for a second straight season.

Smith has also been named a First Team All-American by four different publications this year as well.

The Naismith Player of the Year will be given out on Wednesday, March 30th during the Women’s Final Four.