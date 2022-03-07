WACO, TX — For a second straight season, Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith has been named the Big 12 Conference’s Player of the Year.

With the honor, Smith, who was a unanimous selection for player of the year, becomes the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons since Brittney Griner did so in three straight seasons from 2011-13.

This past regular season, she helped lead Baylor to its 12th straight regular season Big 12 Championship as she averaged a conference best 23.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Smith and her team will next be in action on March 11th at 1:30 pm as the Bears will play either Texas Tech or Oklahoma State in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.